Astronomy Exhibition Highlights Methods for Determining Early Hijrah Month

Bandar seri begawan: A briefing on the Astronomy Exhibition titled “Methods for Determining the Early Hijrah Month” was held at Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The event took place on the afternoon of 8th November, focusing on the processes and methods of sighting the Hilal and its role in determining significant dates in the Islamic calendar practiced in the country.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the exhibition was one of the programs organized in collaboration with five agencies and associations. The primary aim was to enhance public understanding of the methods used to determine the new Hijrah moon. This initiative also sought to address and eliminate the public’s negative perceptions regarding the credibility of the official determination of the new Hijrah moon, which can sometimes differ from those of neighboring countries.