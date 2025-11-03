MDC Releases Commentary: Digital Wallet Oversight—What New U.S. Payment App Rules Mean for Casino Transactions

WATERFORD, Ireland, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, today issued a new analysis following the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) finalized rule to supervise large non-bank digital wallet and payment app providers. The rule, which will apply to companies processing over 50 million transactions annually, brings major implications for how online casino payments are managed and regulated.

“The CFPB is sending a clear message: digital wallet providers must meet the same consumer protection standards as banks,” said an MDC spokesperson. “For regulated casinos that depend on these payment channels, that means stricter compliance requirements, more oversight, and a renewed emphasis on security.”

According to the CFPB, the newly covered entities collectively process over 13 billion consumer payments each year. The agency aims to reduce fraud, strengthen privacy protections, and ensure error resolution rights for consumers using digital payment apps and wallets. This includes many of the tools players use to fund or withdraw from regulated casino platforms.

“The overlap between digital wallets and gaming is no longer marginal,” the spokesperson added. “The largest apps are central to how players transact, especially at low-deposit casinos. This rule makes it essential for operators to vet payment partners not just for speed, but for their ability to meet bank-grade regulatory standards.”

The commentary also highlights a broader industry shift toward Account-to-Account (A2A) payments powered by open banking infrastructure. A2A transactions, which enable direct transfers between a player’s bank and casino account, are projected to grow significantly worldwide over the next two years.

“This is more than a policy shift—it’s a signal to future-proof payment strategies,” MDC stated. “Operators who prioritize secure, auditable payment flows now will be better positioned to compete as the compliance bar rises.”

MDC encourages licensed operators and wallet providers to closely evaluate the CFPB’s final rule and its potential effects on payment integration, data security, and player trust.

About MDC

Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a trusted global portal that advocates for transparent, licensed, and regulatorily compliant online casino experiences. MDC reviews and recommends platforms that meet high standards for KYC, responsible gaming, and secure payment practices.

Contact Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001136620