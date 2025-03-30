McDonald’s Brunei Launches ‘Cooking for a Cause’ Initiative



Brunei: McDonald’s Brunei has reintroduced its ‘Cooking for a Cause’ initiative, underscoring its commitment to strengthening community ties and aiding those in need. This project showcases the company’s dedication to fostering community connections and supporting various sections of society.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the initiative is conducted in partnership with the Youth Development Centre, the Youth Centre Weekend Night, Wasan Milling Company, and Ideal Marketing Sendirian Berhad. This year, the initiative successfully prepared and distributed one thousand meals to different community members, including those at mosques, fuel station workers, student hostels, and labor workers.





The collaboration with local partners emphasizes the spirit of unity and shared responsibility among the participants. The Youth Development Centre and the Youth Centre Weekend Night were instrumental in mobilizing volunteers, while Wasan Milling Company and Ideal Sendirian Berhad contributed essential food supplies, ensuring the meals met nutritional standards and were fulfilling.

