Extension of Temporary Half Road Closure at Sungai Tutong Bridge



Bandar Seri Begawan: The temporary closure of half road at the Sungai Tutong Bridge, Tutong-Telisai Highway is extended. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in a press release stated that the maintenance works on the bridge will be extended until works are completed.

According to Radio Television Brunei, half road at J44 Traffic Light Jalan Utama Berakas / Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway is also temporarily closed until 7th April from 10 at night to 4 in the morning. It is due to loop sensor repair works.

Road users are advised to be cautious and to comply with the traffic signs and speed limit.