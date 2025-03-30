Car Wash Establishments Becoming Popular Ahead of Aidilfitri



Bandar Seri Begawan: Car wash establishments became a popular site for people ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri to ensure their respective vehicle is in the best condition during the festive season. Hari Raya preparations does not only comprise of clothes and Hari Raya snacks, a vehicle’s cleanliness also becomes a priority.





According to Radio Television Brunei, apart from car wash establishments, car part shops and service centres also become popular to ensure the vehicles are safe, especially during Aidilfitri.

