The Impian Cahaya Iman Charity Project conducted a Maulidur Rasul Celebration. The ceremony took place in Kampung Serusop, 9th October afternoon.

Present was Datin Roslina binti Ismail, Wife of the Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam. The ceremony coincided with a talk and presentation of several copies of the Quran to 6 orphans as well as donations to 7 selected families from Brunei Muara District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei