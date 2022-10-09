‘Habibi Rasulullah S.A.W Guruku’ Exhibition

The scientific interactive exhibition ‘Habibi Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam Guruku’ was also held on 9th October morning, at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien. The exhibition was organised by the Faculties and Centres of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB.

The Dean of Students, Student Affairs Division, KUPU SB as Co-Chair of the Special Programme explained that through the exhibition, the public can get to know more about the great Messenger, Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasalam through various interactive activities provided.

Source: Radio Television Brunei