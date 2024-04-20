Marcos Administration Disavows Alleged Secret Agreements as National Security Concerns

QUEZON CITY - The Marcos administration formally rejected claims of undisclosed agreements that could affect the nation's interests, with officials emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and national sovereignty.

According to Philippines News Agency, there are no known secret or gentleman's agreements concerning the Philippines' territories. "If there was such done under a previous administration, the same has been rescinded," Año clarified in a statement on Saturday. He stressed that any such agreements, if they existed and were proven, would be contrary to the national interest and the constitution, adding that they would not be binding on the current administration.

Año urged Filipinos to resist "corrosive narratives" that could divide the nation and weaken its stance on sovereignty and rights, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. During a news forum also held on Saturday, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya addressed assertions from the Chinese government that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was aware of deals regarding the handling of the West Philippine Sea, suggesting such claims were meant to create internal discord.

Malaya reinforced the non-partisan stance of the country's security forces, advising against the politicization of the military and the police. "Let us insulate our Armed Forces and the Philippine National Police from partisan political activities," he stated, emphasizing their duty to remain neutral and apolitical regardless of the administration in power. He confirmed the forces' professionalism and loyalty to the chain of command and to President Marcos.