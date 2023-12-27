Manila’s ‘Tara, Basa!’ Program Provides Cash-for-Work to 2,000 Parents and Guardians

MANILA - In a recent event at the Valenzuela City People's Park Amphitheater, approximately 2,000 parents and guardians involved in the 'Tara, Basa!' tutoring program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received cash-for-work compensation.

According to Philippines News Agency, the program appreciates the efforts of these individuals, whom they refer to as 'Nanay-Tatay (mother-father) teachers,' for their role in combating illiteracy among Filipino children. Dumlao highlighted that the Nanay-Tatay session is a crucial part of the Tara, Basa! initiative, which focuses on providing additional educational support to parents and guardians of elementary learners.

The Tara, Basa! tutoring program is a DSWD initiative designed to assist college students facing challenging circumstances and elementary learners identified as struggling or non-readers. As part of the program, parents and guardians who participate in Nanay-Tatay learning sessions receive a stipend of PHP235 per session. Their role includes assisting their children with learning and reading preparations, as well as after-reading assignments.

Dumlao, who also serves as the spokesperson for DSWD, explained that the program employs Youth Development Workers (YDWs), who are trained college students. These YDWs conduct the Nanay-Tatay sessions, covering topics like understanding parenthood, family dynamics, parenting challenges, child development, and children's rights. For their efforts, each trained college student receives PHP610 per Nanay-Tatay session.

This cash-for-work initiative under the Tara, Basa! program reflects the commitment of the DSWD and the Philippine government to enhance literacy and educational support in the country, particularly among families with limited resources.