Manila Pushes ‘Pinyapel’ Pulp as Alternative to Plastics

MANILA: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda championed the use of 'pinyapel'—a material made from discarded pineapple leaves—as an alternative to plastics, during the opening of a special exhibit at the Senate building in Pasay City on Monday. The event, part of the Zero Waste Month celebrations, showcased the potential of agricultural waste and overlooked resources in environmental protection.

According to Philippines News Agency, the 'Pinyapel Special Setting Exhibit,' which will run for four days, aims to highlight the importance of sustainable design principles and environmental stewardship. In her opening speech, Legarda emphasized pinyapel's role in the circular economy, aligning with the Design Center of the Philippines' principle of 'malasakit' or concern. She noted that this initiative elevates the value of Philippine products while contributing to the global movement for eco-friendly practices and sustainable development.

The exhibit features 85 artisanal and industrial products made from semi-processed materials like pinyapel pulp, bio-composite pellets, and pineapple fabric. These products exemplify the integration of sustainability in various settings. Additionally, the exhibit seeks to attract investment into a pinyapel pulp mill in the Northern Mindanao and Soccskargen regions, which has the capacity to produce 20 metric tons of materials daily.

Legarda, having worked with the Design Center of the Philippines on multiple projects, shared her experiences on the transformative impact of design in enhancing the competitiveness of Filipino products. She further expressed that pinyapel production aligns with zero-waste principles and encourages Filipinos to move away from single-use plastics, thus supporting environmental conservation efforts.