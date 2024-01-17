Manila Bettor Wins P640 Million Super Lotto Jackpot

Manila – A lucky bettor from Metro Manila won the PHP 640 million jackpot prize in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw on Tuesday night.

According to Philippines News Agency, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Melquiades Robles, in a radio interview on Wednesday, announced that the winning ticket was purchased in Manila. The winning combination was 26-33-14-48-06-42, amounting to a total jackpot of PHP 640,654,817. "One winner, from an outlet in Manila. So far, this is the biggest prize won since I joined the PCSO, PHP 640 million," Robles stated.

He also mentioned that Tuesday's Lotto ticket sales, amounting to PHP 265 million, marked the highest daily sales ever recorded by the agency. The winning bettor is advised to claim their prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, presenting the winning ticket and two identification cards. Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings over PHP 10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax. Unclaimed prizes within a year will be forfeited.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Robles encouraged the public to support PCSO gaming products, as their revenue contributes to health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. The PCSO's mandatory contributions not only assist individuals in need of medical help but also provide funds to various government institutions.