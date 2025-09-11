‘Malam Cinta Rasul’ Ceremony Celebrates Maulidur Rasul in Tutong District

Tutong: The Tutong District Da’wah Unit Office organized a ‘Malam Cinta Rasul’ Ceremony to further enhance the Maulidur Rasul Celebration, bringing together Muallaf and non-Muslim communities. The event took place at Dewan PESATU in Kampung Lubok Pulau, Tutong District, on the night of September 10th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony featured a tazkirah titled ‘Pesanan Terakhir Rasullullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam’, focusing on three major guidelines left by the Prophet Muhammad. The event was graced by the presence of Pengiran Doctor Haji Amiruddin bin Pengiran Haji Damit, Acting Managing Director of Zakat, Waqaf and Baitulmal Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs. The evening was further enriched with Selawat and Qasidah recitations.