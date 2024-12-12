Main Focus During School Holiday Season: Pasarneka Complex and Tamu Tutong Attract Crowds for Daily Goods



TUTONG: The Pasarneka Complex and Tamu Tutong have become central locations for residents seeking daily necessities, particularly during the school holiday season. These venues are strategically positioned, making them popular destinations for locals and visitors alike during this busy period.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Tamu Tutong has adopted a ‘customer friendly’ concept and operates every Thursday, catering to the increased demand during holidays. The market also features the Weekly Tamu, which highlights the One Village One Product initiative, showcasing unique local products and supporting community businesses.