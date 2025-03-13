MABIMS Countries Participate in Al-Qur’an Memorisation Competition



Berakas: The Ministry of Religious Affairs, through the MABIMS Centre for Al-Qur’an Studies and Dissemination, organized the Musabaqah Al-Qur’an Memorisation and Its Understanding for MABIMS countries for the year 1446 Hijrah. The competition, spanning two days, is taking place at Dewan Muzakarah, located in the International Convention Centre in Berakas.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs, was present at the event. On the competition’s first day, four participants showcased their recitations, focusing on the memorisation of 10 Juz of Al-Qur’an and the understanding of Surah At-Taubah.

