Legazpi City Revives Ibalong Festival with Grand Celebrations Planned

Legazpi City - After a hiatus of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the eruption of Mayon Volcano, Legazpi City is bustling with preparations for the 33rd Ibalong Festival, scheduled from August 9-17.

According to Philippines News Agency, extensive planning sessions have been underway to ensure the festival's success, with various committees and community stakeholders actively involved.

Pacres revealed in an interview on Monday that the festival would feature a diverse lineup of events, with participation from local schools, private groups, and government agencies. The opening parade is set to commence at the City Hall and conclude at Sawangan Park, uniquely located between Mayon Volcano and Albay Gulf. More than 20,000 attendees are expected at the opening ceremony, which will highlight performances by invited bands, alongside a nightly beer plaza and other entertainment running through the festival.

The festival's agenda includes the 'Mutya ng Ibalong' beauty pageant, a street dance competition, various sporting events, and a bike challenge that will attract both local and international athletes. Additionally, Ballet Philippines will perform the epic Ibalong dance, celebrating the legendary tales of the Kingdom of Ibalong and its heroes such as Baltog, Handyong, and Bantong.

The Ibalong Festival, a cultural cornerstone of Legazpi City, serves to promote not only the city but also the broader Albay province and the Bicol region through a non-religious celebration of its rich historical and mythological narratives.