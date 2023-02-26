LCB Open Day

The Laksamana College of Business, LCB held its Open Day. The 2-day event is an annual event to kick-start the upcoming new intake of the year, welcoming new registrations and returning students for the March intake.

The Open Day was launched by Doctor Chin Wei Keh, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Various activities have been lined up during the Open Day apart from highlighting courses that LCB has to offer. The Open Day is held until the 27th February from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei