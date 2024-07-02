Lawmaker Calls for Meralco to Eliminate ‘Inconvenience’ Fee Charged to Millions

SURIGAO DEL SUR — Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur's 2nd District criticized the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) for its PHP15 online payment convenience fee, which he argues unfairly impacts nearly 8 million customers.

According to Philippines News Agency, vice chair of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, the fee, which Meralco claims is for its payment partner CIS Bayad Center Inc., actually benefits Meralco itself since Bayad Center is 95 percent-owned by Meralco. "It is Meralco itself ultimately collecting the convenience fee," Pimentel stated in a news release on Sunday. He described the fee as "nickel-and-diming" its customers, referencing a practice where businesses levy small additional charges, potentially accumulating significant revenue.

Pimentel urged the Energy Regulatory Board to intervene and eliminate the fee to relieve customers who are already dealing with high electricity costs and inflation. He highlighted the responsibilities outlined in the Consumer Act, emphasizing the state's duty to protect consumer interests and set industry standards.

This critique comes as Meralco seeks to renew its congressional franchise for another 25 years. Pimentel's remarks are especially poignant given Meralco's recent financial success, with the company reporting significant profits of PHP37.1 billion in 2023 and PHP9.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024 alone, an increase from the previous year.