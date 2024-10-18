Launching of Scout Jamboree



?Brunei Scout Association through its Amateur Radio Club together with its strategic partner, Brunei Darussalam Amateur Radio Association, BDARA organised the 67th Jamboree on the Air, JOTA and the 28th Jamboree on the Internet, JOTI. The event held simultaneously worldwide, starting on the 18th of October until 20th of October.

In Brunei Darussalam, it was officiated by Dato Paduka Architect Haji Idris bin Haji Abas, President of Brunei Scout Association. JOTA-JOTI is the world’s largest scout digital and radio event that gathered over 2 million scouts each year. Through the activities, Scout members are more confident to communicate with their fellow scouts who are thousands of kilometres away from the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei