Prize Presentation Ceremony



?The Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam in collaboration with the Young Leaders Unit, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU-SB organised the National Al-Qur’an Reading Competition 2024. The Prize presentation was held this afternoon at KUPU-SB.

Prizes were presented by Datin Dayang Hajah Nahriah binti Haji Awang Hasbi, wife of the Minister of Religious Affairs. The ceremony included Al-Qur’an readings by champions of each categories. The competition was held in conjunction with Girl Guide Day Celebration, Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei