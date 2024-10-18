Participate in Youth Ambassador Programme



?5 students and an accompanying teacher from Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Secondary School, Lumut, left for Kumamoto, Japan, to participate in the Youth Ambassador Programme for World Tsunami Awareness Day 2024, 18th October afternoon. A week-long programme starts on 19th October 2024.

Present at Brunei International Airport to bid farewell were Dayang Hamidah binti Daud, Acting Director of Schools, Ministry of Education and Jun Takimoto, First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in Brunei Darussalam. The programme which involves 256 participants, including supervisors from 43 countries give the opportunities to students to interact with Japanese secondary school students and participate in observation sessions and discussions on disaster prevention and risk reduction.

Source: Radio Television Brunei