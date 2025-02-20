Launching of Direct Flights to Balikpapan



Bandar Seri Begawan: Royal Brunei Airlines, RB, has relaunched its direct flights to Balikpapan, Indonesia. Brunei Darussalam warmly welcomed passengers from the inaugural RB direct flight from Balikpapan, Indonesia to Bandar Seri Begawan with a cultural reception at Brunei International Airport, 19th February night.





According to Radio Television Brunei, this event marks a new milestone in strengthening bilateral ties between Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia, showcasing the growing potential for travel and tourism between the two nations. The direct flight is operated twice a week.





The relaunch of this route is expected to facilitate increased connectivity and economic opportunities. It reflects the commitment of both countries to enhance mutual cooperation and promote cultural exchange. The twice-weekly service aims to cater to the needs of travelers seeking both leisure and business opportunities, further cementing the relationship between Brunei and Indonesia.

