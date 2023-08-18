Launching of 80 Billion Steps Together Campaign

The 80 Billion Steps Together Campaign under the BN On The Move initiative will be launched this Sunday, 20th August 2023.

The Ministry of Health informed the launching ceremony will be held at 6:30 in the morning during the Bandarku Ceria Programme at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien. The public are welcome to take part in various activities. Among the highlight of the event is 6-kilometres Walkathon, which will begin and end at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien.

Source: Radio Television Brunei