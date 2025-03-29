Latest Hairstyle is the Choice Among Men for Aidilfitri



Bandar Seri Begawan: Nowadays, it is not only women who want to have the latest hairstyles, men are also joining the trend, especially during Aidilfitri. To get the haircut they want, men are usually more likely to choose a barbershop that offers the latest trendy cuts.





According to Radio Television Brunei, ‘Unorthodox Barber’ is a local hair cutting and styling service provider that caters to men. Offering a variety of the latest hairstyle trends, most of their customers are young people or youth who want innovative and modern hairstyles.





The encouraging response from the public proved that locals are also skilled in providing hair cutting and styling services, including for men, especially to look stylish during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

