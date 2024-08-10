Laksamana College of Business Signs MoUs with Korean Partners

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Laksamana College of Business (LCB) has expanded its international collaborations by signing three Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with institutions and corporations from the Republic of Korea. The agreements with Kyonggi University, SSimple Soft, and Super Track aim to enhance educational and cultural exchanges, and to develop short-term programs for Korean students in Brunei and the United Kingdom.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the partnership with SSimple Soft will focus on designing and implementing tailored short-term programs at LCB's campuses. The agreement with Super Track will explore potential future collaborative projects and the creation of additional short-term study programs. The MoU with Kyonggi University is set to establish a robust framework for academic cooperation, cultural exchange, and international language proficiency enhancement.

The signing ceremony, held at the Laksamana College of Business, was attended by His Excellency Kim Soung-eun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Brunei Darussalam. The event also included a prize presentation for the S-W Artificial Intelligence Hackathon Competition and the awarding of certificates to students who participated in the KCB International Intensive English Programme and Computing Programme.