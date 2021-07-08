The Authorities of the Kurdistan region stipulated, today, Thursday, that two conditions be met in order to allow people who wish to travel to Iran through the Bashmakh international crossing.

A statement by the crossing authorities stated that citizens should not visit the crossing without an entry visa, and the visitor must carry with him one of the types of visas (illness and medicine, merchant and investor, holder of valid residence, students).

The statement indicated that the citizen must have conducted a corona examination and a type of PCR procedure, and should carry it with him throughout his travel period.

The statement added that by a decision from Iran, as of today, Thursday, 8/7/2021, no person will be allowed to enter without a result of the (PCR) examination, and he will be returned

Source: National Iraqi News Agency