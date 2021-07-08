In enforcing the Immigration Act and Regulations, Passport Act and Regulations and ensuring they are compliance, the Law Enforcement Division of the Department of Immigration and National Registration of Bandar Seri Begawan, conducted an ‘Operasi Langis’ at two separate locations, 7th July.

During the inspection in the first location at a foreign worker’s housing in Mukim Sengkurong, 3 male foreigners were detained. 2 of them were detained for failing to produce valid documents, while another man was arrested under the suspicion of misusing his Immigration Pass.

Meanwhile, 12 male foreigners were detained during an inspection at the second location, namely rented rooms at the Mulaut industrial site, Mukim Sengkurong. One of them was listed under the Runaway Employee and had been overstaying in the country after his Immigration pass expired. The rest were detained for failing to produce valid document and working with different employers. All the 15 foreigners were brought to the Department of Immigration and National Registration’s headquarters for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a foreign man with the position of ‘Construction Labour’ was inspected and investigated for violating the provisions under the Immigration Regulations Chapter 17. The foreign worker was found cutting grass and cleaning the yard of a presidential house in Jalan Dipa Negara, Kuala Belait. The employer and the House Owner are required to appear before the Immigration Division for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei