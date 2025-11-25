Post: Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony Held at Temburong Arabic School

Temburong: 18 Year 6 students and 16 Year 8 students of Temburong Arabic School were feted in a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony. It took place on the 25th of November afternoon at the said school.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was filled with the reading of Al-Quran verses by khatam participants and Takhtim Al-Quran. It ran concurrently with a certificate presentation. Such an event is hoped to produce students who are Al-Quran literate and make Al-Quran reading a daily practice, as well as realizing the aspiration of Al-Quran Generation and Zikir Nation.