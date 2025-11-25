Post: Jalinan Kasih Programme Bridges Generational Gaps in Belait

Belait: 60 people comprising members of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam and the Belait Arabic School Scouts Team participated in the Jalinan Kasih Bersama Warga Emas Programme. The event took place at Belait Arabic School.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme aimed to bridge the gap among generations through traditional food-making activities. It is hoped to serve as a continuous platform for instilling the spirit of togetherness, maintaining the continuity of local culture, and expanding community activities in the district. The programme was jointly organised by the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam, Belait District Branch, and the Belait District Youth and Sports Department.