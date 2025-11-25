Post: Cookbook Launching in Conjunction with RBC 50th Anniversary

Bandar seri begawan: Royal Brunei Culinary, RBC launched a cookbook titled ‘A Culinary Celebration Journey of Taste and Tradition’. The launching to commemorate its 50th anniversary took place at Brunei International Airport.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the recipe collection was unveiled by Awang Haji Sofian bin Haji Mohammad Jani, Chairman of RBC’s Board of Directors. The collection comprised of 50 recipes by 44 chefs across RBC’s operational sectors – reflecting the flavours, creativity, and traditions that have shaped RBC over the past five decades.