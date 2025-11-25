Post: Halal Compliance Workshop Held in Bangar Town

Bandar seri begawan: 27 individuals comprising owners, managers, or operators of food and non-food business premises attended the Halal Compliance Workshop. The 2-day workshop is being held at the Bumiputra Complex.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the workshop included activities and briefings that emphasized the importance of maintaining halal standards, cleanliness, and product safety, particularly in the handling and production of products. Participants were reminded to comply with the requirements of the Halal Certificate and Halal Label Order, 2005.