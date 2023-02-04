The Khairat Taklim Mualaf gives emphasis on the correct way of performing prayers to new converts according to Mazhab Syafie. The programme organised by the Student Affairs of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB took place on 3rd February night, at Kampung Batu Apoi Mosque in Temburong District.

Themed 'Refining Prayers According to Mazhab Syafie', the Khairat Taklim Muallaf included a tazkirah or short talk, delivered by Dr. Haji Mohammad Shahrol Azmi bin Haji Abdul Muluk, Dean of Students, Student Affairs Division, KUPU SB and a prayer practical in groups with thirty KUPU SB undergraduates. The programme was held in conjunction with the Day of Action Campaign, International Volunteer Day 2022 organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei