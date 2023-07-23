Junjung Kasih II’ Book Launching and Appreciation Ceremony

The publication of 'Junjung Kasih II: Legasi Bersemi di Bumi Temasek' book is a proof that the Brunei History Centre is an institution that is responsible for disseminating the country's history by instilling Bruneian spirit of loving the religion, the people and the nation. The book's launching and appreciation ceremony was held on 23rd July afternoon, at the Jerudong Sports Complex.

It was inaugurated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The book contains education experience, knowledge and diversity expertise of students from 'Asrama Kerajaan Brunei Singapura,' AKBS while in service.

The ceremony continued with the Seri Temasek Award Presentation to 3 recipients namely Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, State Mufti; and the representative of Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Kifrawi bin Dato Paduka Haji Kifli. Earlier, Doctor Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of the Brunei History Centre in his speech highlighted the efforts to attract the people to experience the era where Bruneian people's rise in cultivating the responsibility to shape a legacy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei