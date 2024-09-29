Junior Warriors roll to fifth straight UAAP win



Manila: University of the East demolished reigning champion National University Nazareth School, 89-64, to keep its immaculate record in the UAAP Season 87 junior basketball at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Jolo Pascual scored 21 points, including three triples, to go with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block as the Junior Warriors rolled to their fifth straight win.

Mav Mesina chipped in 13 points, 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals, while Neil Garcia had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals for UE.

The Warriors led by as much as 68-36 in the third quarter.

Enrico Bungar, who had three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Gab Delos Reyes, who made nine rebounds, contributed 10 points each, while Fil-Nigerian Goodluck Okebata added seven points on top of 10 rebounds.

‘They just did their jobs. What we did in practice and our game plan, they stuck to it,’ UE coach Andrew Estrella said in the post-match interview.

‘It was really a total team effort. Not o

nly with the players but from the management, coaching staff. Everyone is working hard. Every practice, our physical therapists take care of the players. That’s it. We just work as a team. I feel that’s the key to our success,’ he added.

Nick Peña had 22 points and three assists, while Chester Tulabut contributed 14 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Bullpups, who slid to fifth place at 2-4.

Meanwhile, Adamson University ended a six-game slump with a victory over University of the Philippines Integrated School, 85-70.

‘Maybe, this is the start,’ Alex Barrera, who went 0-6 in his coaching debut with the Baby Falcons last season, said.

“I will always remind these children to be aware of the winning culture,” the former Falcon in Seasons 77 to 79 added.

Khyian Edison Jordan, a transferee from Mary and Jesus School in Bulacan, led Adamson with 19 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Chrys Jeriel Gomez had 17 points while Craig Dann Fongtong and Jhune Gail Ondevilla added 10 point

s each for the Baby Falcons, who are in sixth place.

Jhustin Hallare scored 32 points on top of 12 rebounds, while Bruce Tubongbanua had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Junior Fighting Maroons, winless after five starts.

Source: Philippines News Agency