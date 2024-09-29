‘Julian’ intensifies into tropical storm



Manila: Signal No. 1 was hoisted over five areas as Julian intensified into a tropical storm.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Julian was estimated at 465 km east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 80 kph, and slowly moving south southwestward.

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Dinapigue), Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Julian will continue to intensify and may reach typhoon category by Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It is forecast to move west southwestward or westward on Saturday, then generally northwestward Sunday through Monday towards the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area, before accelerating north northeastward over the waters east of Taiwan on Tuesday.

PAGASA said

rough sea conditions will prevail over the seaboard of Cagayan and the northern seaboard of Ilocos Norte.

Mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motor bancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency