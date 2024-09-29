Comelec to make public COC, spending reports



TAGAYTAY CITY: Filipinos will experience many firsts in the midterm polls on May 12, 2025, the chair of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Saturday.

Among the first-time features is the posting of the certificates of candidacy (COC) of all local and national candidates and certificates of nomination and certificates of acceptance of nomination of party-lists two weeks after the end of filing.

‘So the public may see what they (candidates) put in their COCs. The public would know who that candidate is,’ Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia said.

Garcia was among the speakers during the third day of the National Information Summit 2024 at the Development Academy of the Philippines here, attended by provincial and regional chiefs of the Philippine government media and information bureaus.

All venues for the filing of COC, set Oct. 1 to 8, as well as the number of positions per province will likewise be posted.

After the elections, the Comelec will make public the statements of contributions and expendit

ures.

For the 2025 polls, mall and internet voting will be implemented.

Garcia said there will be 171 venues nationwide for mall voting, which will prioritize villages surrounding the establishments.

‘It’s cool in the mall. You can shop after casting your votes,’ Garcia said, adding in jest that it would probably eliminate election-related violence, too.

Overseas Filipinos can participate in the elections using the internet, hinting at the possibility of utilizing the internet platform in future polls.

Filipinos will vote next year for 12 senators, 254 district representatives, 63 party-list organizations, 82 governors, 82 vice governors, 149 city mayors, 149 city vice mayors, 1,493 municipal mayors, 1,493 municipal vice mayors, and members of city councils, provincial boards, and municipal councils.

Voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will also elect 32 members of its parliament 40 party-list representatives.

Source: Philippines News Agency