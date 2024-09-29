Filipino healthcare professionals bag TFT Middle East awards



Dubai: A total of 129 Filipino healthcare professionals reaped recognitions in the Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards 2024 here, organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, publisher of The Filipino Times.

Of the 605 nominations, 129 went to Filipinos for their significant contributions to sustainable progress in the region’s healthcare sector and their roles in enhancing the Philippines’ reputation in the Arab world.

The Filipino winners during the Sept. 20 awards night at Raddison Blu Dubai Deira Creek were comprised of 90 healthcare professionals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 22 from Saudi Arabia, 13 from Qatar, and two each from Bahrain and Kuwait.

The awardees were from various fields, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy and healthcare policy.

‘I wish to congratulate this year’s recipients of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East awards, in continuing to inspire your peers, co-workers, as wel

l as other Filipinos and nationalities with your hard work, dedication, professionalism, and excellence characteristic of the global Filipino brand,’ Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, said.

“Your efforts to advance medical care have made a profound impact on the well-being of countless individuals, and elevate the standards of healthcare and your respective professions.’

Marford Angeles, Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates thanked The Filipino Times for recognizing the outstanding achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals.

‘Your initiative underscores our community’s impact and promotes Filipinos’ positive image abroad,’ Angeles said.

Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Anne Jalando-on Louis said Filipinos’ selfless service, commitment, and tireless effort as frontline workers in the health sector help individuals, families or communities traverse difficult journeys through health challenges.

‘They bring pride to our nation and people,’ Louis said.

The

full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their surnames:

Muhaima D. Abdulgani

Dr. Abner R. Abejo

Jacquelyn M. Adormeo

Arthur R. Agero Jr.

Mark Joseph V. Alforque

Aldrin Ian O. Alpe

Arce V. Amparo

Verna A. Andaya

Esperanza R. Andoloy

Ma. Abigail C. Trinidad

Divina I. Asug

Olivia O. Fernandez

Rosanna M. Barrera

Adahlia T. Basco

Peter Jay A. Batoon

Nelson A. Bautista

Angelo Dino M. Bernardo

Dr. Dianne Kristine Joy C. Bonsol

Noriel Paul O. Bracamonte

Angelita Cortel- Braceros

Carlo Jay C. Buenaventura

Sherwin B. Cabillo

John John G. Cabrillos

Dr. Jane Cecille Quijano- Cadag

Michelle M. Calapano

Fitz Gerald D. Camacho

Red Capuyan

Cirio B. Caras

Jonathan M. Carretas

Ramel C. Cenil

Antonieta D. Conarco

Doris Matilde L. Daabay

Dr. Dan Lester Dabon

Cherry Dalmacio- Liwanag

Dr. Ariel M. De Roxas

Axzelle Mae F. De Torres

Merlito L. De Torres

Dennis C. Del Rosario

Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz

Maria Jesusa ‘Susie’ Delgado

Mark King C. Dimasisil

Adonis C. Dungca

Mark

Oliver H. Duque

Queenie G. Durano

Gemma V. Eroles

Dr. Grace B. Estacio

Amelita B. Estrada

Dr. Antonio Ronaldo G. Fabian

Rommel A. Facturan Jr.

Dr. Marvin A. Felix

Marebel P. Ferrer

Lemuel Ian U. Ferreria

Jerome G. Flores

Mariezl L. Fonbuena

Thesalyn O. Foronda

Anwar T. Gadia

Dan Louie I. Galang

Ronald Gamiao

Daryll A. Garcia

Dianne Jeffrey B. Gavarra

Vivian C. Gerardo

Czarina Gerard S. Gomez

Dr. Vea Romelle S. Guinoo

Krisnan E. Gundaya

Marilyn L. Hamsirani

Maricris B. Ignacio

Julius Ray P. Inso

Jefferson I. Lacson

Ruhaina S. Ladja

Janice A. Lanaria

Rachell Ann S. Lantayona

Dr. Pauline Bernadette P. Lorenzo

Voltaire John F. Malaluan

Rainier Co Maquilan

Jennifer D. Maralit

Lauriano R. Marcos

Kathleen F. Mariano

Maricar P. Mariano

Dulce Elaine Q. Mendoza

Jericson De Leon Mercado

Billy Joe Mercurio

Amy M. Miranda

Al Sharif A. Mortiga

Marsan N. Domingo

Normie Paranga-Natividad

Dr. Jose Rex N. Navarrosa

Maria Victoria H. Nocillado

Ana B. Olimba

Mary Grace C. Pabiona

Ka

rla Monique L. Padrelanan

Primo P. Pagdato

Liezl D. Pangilinan

Elenita C. Paraiso

Dir. Marcelino R. Pardo II

Arius P. Pimentel

Jan Martin Phius A. Quibilan

Elizabeth R. Racca

Vincent T. Ranario

Ciara M. Relator

Dr. Ciarra Jansen V. Rodriguez

Samuel Bidjee F. Rodriguez

Ben Joseph R. Sabilala

Richard B. Sagasag

Veronica F. Saha

Julieto S. Saja

Gilbert T. Salacup

Dr. Arnel B. Salgado

Wannur A. Salih

Jim Paulo B. Salvador

Jordan T. Salvador

Marie Pie C. Santos

Leah B. Sarsonas

Wilma L. Schuck

Emily A. Semira

Juvy S. Somcio

Malony L. Soriano

John Christian J. Tadique

Zenaida G. Tarcena

Myra M. Teano

Carmina P. Terrado

Renel B. Tique

Gideon L. Valledor

Dr. Aileen Villanueva

Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva

Rowena A. Vargas

Charmaine Lynden P. Vergel

Jasper Kim A. Wagan

Dr. Annaleah D. Yim

Dr. Eligin Jumel H. Sayson

“It was a great honor to join my fellow Filipino colleagues. Thank you to The Filipino Times Watchlist, New Perspective Media Group and the entire team for organizing this

event and recognizing the contributions of Filipino healthcare professionals across the Middle East,” Alpe, Emergeny Nurse Manager at HMS Mirdif Hospital Dubai, posted on Facebook.

The Philippine News Agency is a media partner of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024.

‘Through engaging discussions and expert advice, we aim to equip attendees to be at the forefront of advancing healthcare standards and achieving continuous progress,’ NPM Group chief operating officer Vince Ang said.

Source: Philippines News Agency