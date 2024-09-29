Filipino healthcare professionals bag TFT Middle East awards
Dubai: A total of 129 Filipino healthcare professionals reaped recognitions in the Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards 2024 here, organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, publisher of The Filipino Times.
Of the 605 nominations, 129 went to Filipinos for their significant contributions to sustainable progress in the region’s healthcare sector and their roles in enhancing the Philippines’ reputation in the Arab world.
The Filipino winners during the Sept. 20 awards night at Raddison Blu Dubai Deira Creek were comprised of 90 healthcare professionals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 22 from Saudi Arabia, 13 from Qatar, and two each from Bahrain and Kuwait.
The awardees were from various fields, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy and healthcare policy.
‘I wish to congratulate this year’s recipients of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East awards, in continuing to inspire your peers, co-workers, as wel
l as other Filipinos and nationalities with your hard work, dedication, professionalism, and excellence characteristic of the global Filipino brand,’ Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, said.
“Your efforts to advance medical care have made a profound impact on the well-being of countless individuals, and elevate the standards of healthcare and your respective professions.’
Marford Angeles, Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates thanked The Filipino Times for recognizing the outstanding achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals.
‘Your initiative underscores our community’s impact and promotes Filipinos’ positive image abroad,’ Angeles said.
Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Anne Jalando-on Louis said Filipinos’ selfless service, commitment, and tireless effort as frontline workers in the health sector help individuals, families or communities traverse difficult journeys through health challenges.
‘They bring pride to our nation and people,’ Louis said.
The
full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their surnames:
Muhaima D. Abdulgani
Dr. Abner R. Abejo
Jacquelyn M. Adormeo
Arthur R. Agero Jr.
Mark Joseph V. Alforque
Aldrin Ian O. Alpe
Arce V. Amparo
Verna A. Andaya
Esperanza R. Andoloy
Ma. Abigail C. Trinidad
Divina I. Asug
Olivia O. Fernandez
Rosanna M. Barrera
Adahlia T. Basco
Peter Jay A. Batoon
Nelson A. Bautista
Angelo Dino M. Bernardo
Dr. Dianne Kristine Joy C. Bonsol
Noriel Paul O. Bracamonte
Angelita Cortel- Braceros
Carlo Jay C. Buenaventura
Sherwin B. Cabillo
John John G. Cabrillos
Dr. Jane Cecille Quijano- Cadag
Michelle M. Calapano
Fitz Gerald D. Camacho
Red Capuyan
Cirio B. Caras
Jonathan M. Carretas
Ramel C. Cenil
Antonieta D. Conarco
Doris Matilde L. Daabay
Dr. Dan Lester Dabon
Cherry Dalmacio- Liwanag
Dr. Ariel M. De Roxas
Axzelle Mae F. De Torres
Merlito L. De Torres
Dennis C. Del Rosario
Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz
Maria Jesusa ‘Susie’ Delgado
Mark King C. Dimasisil
Adonis C. Dungca
Mark
Oliver H. Duque
Queenie G. Durano
Gemma V. Eroles
Dr. Grace B. Estacio
Amelita B. Estrada
Dr. Antonio Ronaldo G. Fabian
Rommel A. Facturan Jr.
Dr. Marvin A. Felix
Marebel P. Ferrer
Lemuel Ian U. Ferreria
Jerome G. Flores
Mariezl L. Fonbuena
Thesalyn O. Foronda
Anwar T. Gadia
Dan Louie I. Galang
Ronald Gamiao
Daryll A. Garcia
Dianne Jeffrey B. Gavarra
Vivian C. Gerardo
Czarina Gerard S. Gomez
Dr. Vea Romelle S. Guinoo
Krisnan E. Gundaya
Marilyn L. Hamsirani
Maricris B. Ignacio
Julius Ray P. Inso
Jefferson I. Lacson
Ruhaina S. Ladja
Janice A. Lanaria
Rachell Ann S. Lantayona
Dr. Pauline Bernadette P. Lorenzo
Voltaire John F. Malaluan
Rainier Co Maquilan
Jennifer D. Maralit
Lauriano R. Marcos
Kathleen F. Mariano
Maricar P. Mariano
Dulce Elaine Q. Mendoza
Jericson De Leon Mercado
Billy Joe Mercurio
Amy M. Miranda
Al Sharif A. Mortiga
Marsan N. Domingo
Normie Paranga-Natividad
Dr. Jose Rex N. Navarrosa
Maria Victoria H. Nocillado
Ana B. Olimba
Mary Grace C. Pabiona
Ka
rla Monique L. Padrelanan
Primo P. Pagdato
Liezl D. Pangilinan
Elenita C. Paraiso
Dir. Marcelino R. Pardo II
Arius P. Pimentel
Jan Martin Phius A. Quibilan
Elizabeth R. Racca
Vincent T. Ranario
Ciara M. Relator
Dr. Ciarra Jansen V. Rodriguez
Samuel Bidjee F. Rodriguez
Ben Joseph R. Sabilala
Richard B. Sagasag
Veronica F. Saha
Julieto S. Saja
Gilbert T. Salacup
Dr. Arnel B. Salgado
Wannur A. Salih
Jim Paulo B. Salvador
Jordan T. Salvador
Marie Pie C. Santos
Leah B. Sarsonas
Wilma L. Schuck
Emily A. Semira
Juvy S. Somcio
Malony L. Soriano
John Christian J. Tadique
Zenaida G. Tarcena
Myra M. Teano
Carmina P. Terrado
Renel B. Tique
Gideon L. Valledor
Dr. Aileen Villanueva
Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva
Rowena A. Vargas
Charmaine Lynden P. Vergel
Jasper Kim A. Wagan
Dr. Annaleah D. Yim
Dr. Eligin Jumel H. Sayson
“It was a great honor to join my fellow Filipino colleagues. Thank you to The Filipino Times Watchlist, New Perspective Media Group and the entire team for organizing this
event and recognizing the contributions of Filipino healthcare professionals across the Middle East,” Alpe, Emergeny Nurse Manager at HMS Mirdif Hospital Dubai, posted on Facebook.
The Philippine News Agency is a media partner of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024.
‘Through engaging discussions and expert advice, we aim to equip attendees to be at the forefront of advancing healthcare standards and achieving continuous progress,’ NPM Group chief operating officer Vince Ang said.
Source: Philippines News Agency