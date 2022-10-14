​The excitement of the weekend in the country is enlivened by Jom Kiulap Siuk activities. It is one of the new destinations for young people to advance their respective business fields apart from providing opportunities by making it a new destination to earn income. Jom kiulap Siuk Opening Ceremony took place on 14th October afternoon, at IGS College, Kiulap.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal Bin Pengiran Hj Mahmud, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry Of Culture, Youth and Sports. Jom Kiulap Siuk will be held every weekend until December, and it acts as one of the activities for product marketing and sales of food, drinks, clothing, sports accessories, and services undertaken by Brunei local youth. Apart from that, the youth also have the opportunity to market products and services in more strategic places. Activities are open from 10 in the morning to 10 at night until this Sunday, 16th October.

Source: Radio Television Brunei