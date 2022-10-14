Penghulu and Village Head Voting and Selection Ceremony

​The Voting and Selection Ceremony for the Penghulu of Mukim Keriam and the Village Head of Kampung Keriam took place on 14th October morning, at the Keriam Primary School Hall in Tutong District using the paper ballot method. Meanwhile, voting using the mobile application which began last Wednesday, is open until this Sunday.

Present was Awang Ajmin bin Haji Meludin, Acting Tutong District Officer. Three candidates were eligible to fill the position of the Penghulu of Mukim Keriam, namely Haji Awang Aji bin Haji Hamdan, aged 59, Awang Haji Joharry bin Haji Abd Karim, 58 years old and Awang Haji Muhammad Ayub bin Haji Suhaili, aged 52. Meanwhile, the sole candidate to fill in the position of Village Head of Kampung Keriam is a 53-year-old, Awang Haji Bahrin bin Haji Bolhassan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei