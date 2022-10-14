​Muslims are called to always be patient and try their best to control their anger when faced with tests and challenges. Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam’ has mentioned in his Hadith that the person who can refrain from anger is a strong person. Therefore, the disease of anger that is bad can be controlled and prevented with two things, namely knowledge and certain deeds. These were among the content of Friday Sermon Titled Control Anger: Obtain Goodness, Avoid Loss.

There are six ways for controlling and preventing anger with knowledge;

First: By contemplate over exemplary stories;

Second: Reminding the self that anger will lead to animosity;

Third: Thinking about the reasons that lead one to anger;

Fourth: Always bearing in mind the punishment of Allah SWT;

Fifth: Reflecting on just how despicable anger is;

And Sixth: Realizing that anger stems from self-pride.

Meanwhile, preventing anger with certain deeds is by reciting the Ta’awuz. If the anger does not disappear by reciting it, then one should sit down, if he is angry while standing up and lie down if he was angry while sitting and keeping quiet.

Source: Radio Television Brunei