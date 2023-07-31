Joint relief efforts w/ China more feasible than maritime patrols

A joint disaster relief effort between the Philippines and the People's Republic of China is more feasible amid the proposal for both countries to conduct joint maritime patrols along the disputed territories in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Sen. Francis Tolentino said Monday. In a radio interview, Tolentino cited the possibility of joint disaster teams from Manila and Beijing under the so-called humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), which is backed by various United Nations (UN) resolutions. 'Kung gusto nilang tumulong doon sa nabaha sa atin, payagan natin kasi mayroon naman pong U.N. resolution ito (If they want to help our flood victims, we can allow them because there is a UN resolution about this),' the lawmaker said citing UN Resolution Nos. 46-182 and 58-114 which are both imbued with principles on humanity, partiality and independence. 'Ang kundisyon ko lang, kapag tumulong sila sa relief at disaster assistance [dito sa Pilipinas], payagan din tayong pumasok sa China (The only condition I have is if they help us through relief and disaster assistance here in the Philippines, they should also allow us to enter China),' he added. The vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations stressed that it's hard for the Philippine government to accept Beijing's proposal for the conduct of bilateral patrol in WPS, considering that China is not a treaty ally nor has the Philippines had any existing mutual defense treaty with the Asian superpower. 'Kung magkakaroon ng joint patrol [kasama ang China], dapat po ito maging bahagi ng isang tratado na may concurrence ang Senado (If there will be a joint patrol with China, it should be part of a treaty that has the Senate's concurrence),' Tolentino said.

Source: Philippines News Agency