Joint Operation Ensures Compliance with Brunei Salebration 2025 Regulations



Seria: The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, DEPS, emphasized the critical importance of ethical sales and promotional practices during Brunei Salebration 2025. The reminder was made following the recent joint operation to ensure compliance with the Cheap Sale Price Event Regulations, the Price Control Act, Chapter 142, and the Weights and Measures Act 1983.





According to Radio Television Brunei, during the operation, one business premise was found selling formulated powdered infant milk above the maximum price, while two others failed to clearly display price labels. Consequently, compounds of $500 each were issued to Milimewah Department Store Sdn Bhd and Haji Mohammad Bakir Jaya Sdn Bhd for violations, while one Warning Notice was issued.





Meanwhile, the Weights and Measures Unit, SDT, found one unit of measuring and weighing instruments that failed to comply with the Weights and Measures Act, using an expired permitted registration period. The SDT issued a Seizure Notice, and the weighing instrument was confiscated.





The joint operation is a monthly enforcement activity between DEPS through the Department of Consumer Affairs and SDT under the Industry and Business Ecosystem Division in the Ministry of Finance and Economy. The monthly joint operation covered business premises in Seria, Belait District.

