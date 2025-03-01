JIPK’s Operasi Panyap Nets Multiple Arrests for Immigration Violations



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Department of National Immigration and Registration (JIPK) recently executed four law enforcement operations under “Operasi Panyap”. These operations, focused on enforcing the Acts and Regulations under JIPK, targeted several locations across the country.

According to Radio Television Brunei, one operation at a new housing area in Mukim Liang resulted in the arrest of three foreigners for overstaying in the country after their immigration passes had expired. In another operation at a restaurant in Mukim Sengkurong, a foreigner was apprehended for working under a different employer and in a position not stated in his passport.

Further enforcement at the car park area of a commercial building in Mukim Gadong ‘B’ led to the arrest of two foreigners for working in positions other than those specified in their passports. Additionally, a foreigner was detained at Pasar Tamu Setenaga in Mukim Sengkurong for failing to produce any valid documents.

Moreover, Operasi Bersepadu Panyap, a join

t effort by the JIPK, Kuala Belait Branch, Royal Brunei Police Force, Department of Royal Customs and Excise, and Labour Department, targeted foreign workers’ houses in Mukim Liang and Mukim Kuala Belait in the Belait District. This coordinated operation resulted in the arrest of seven foreigners who could not produce valid documents.