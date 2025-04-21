Jerudong International School Wins Albirex Singapore South East Asia Cup Tournament



Bandar Seri Begawan: Jerudong International School (JIS) emerged as champions of the Albirex Singapore South East Asia Cup 2024/2025 held in Brunei. Organised by Dash Football Academy in collaboration with Albirex Singapore Football Club, the tournament took place on 21st April at the FABD in Berakas.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the competition featured players aged 16, 17, and 18, competing in a league format with seven players per team. Norio Murakami, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia, the main sponsor of the tournament, presented the championship prize to JIS. Indera SC and Golden Hawks, who secured second and third place respectively, received their awards from Pengiran Haji Kamarunsalehin bin Pengiran Haji Kamis, FABD Interim President, and His Excellency Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the country. As a result of the tournament, ten players have been selected to represent Brunei Darussalam in the Grand Finals match in Singapore in June.

