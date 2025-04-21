Half of Gadong Flyover Road Closed for Maintenance



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the road at Gadong Flyover on Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway, heading towards Bandar Seri Begawan, will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, 24th April 2025. The closure is scheduled from 10 PM to 5 AM and is due to maintenance work on the bridge.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the road closure is necessary to ensure the safety and integrity of the infrastructure. Road users are urged to exercise caution, adhere to posted traffic signs, and respect the speed limit during this period. The maintenance work aims to enhance the longevity and safety of the flyover, with minimal disruption anticipated during the night hours.

