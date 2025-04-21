General

Water Supply Disruption in Mengkubau National Housing Scheme

2 days ago


Jalan Paya Panchor: Jalan Bukit Bintagor; Jalan Bukit Sinadur, the Mengkubau National Housing Scheme and its surrounding will experience water disruption or low water pressure especially areas of higher ground.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the disruption is due to the installation of air valves and pipe connection works at Mengkubau National Housing Scheme, scheduled for tomorrow, 22nd April 2025, beginning at 9 in the evening and continuing until the works are completed.



Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements and prepare for the disruption. For those in need of water supplies during this period, water tanker services are available, and requests can be made by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Basic Counselling Training Programme Targets Mental Health Stigma Reduction in Rural Areas

2 days ago

Sultan of Brunei Engages in Diplomatic Credential Exchange at Istana Nurul Iman

2 days ago

Arabic Education Activity Engages Over 500 TASKA Pupils

2 days ago

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration by Tutong District Youth Council

2 days ago
Back to top button