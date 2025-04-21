Water Supply Disruption in Mengkubau National Housing Scheme



Jalan Paya Panchor: Jalan Bukit Bintagor; Jalan Bukit Sinadur, the Mengkubau National Housing Scheme and its surrounding will experience water disruption or low water pressure especially areas of higher ground.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the disruption is due to the installation of air valves and pipe connection works at Mengkubau National Housing Scheme, scheduled for tomorrow, 22nd April 2025, beginning at 9 in the evening and continuing until the works are completed.





Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements and prepare for the disruption. For those in need of water supplies during this period, water tanker services are available, and requests can be made by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.

