Indera SC Closes In On Semi-Final Spot After Defeating MS PPDB in Brunei FA Cup



Bandar Seri Begawan: Indera SC is on the verge of securing a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Brunei FA Cup following a victory over MS PPDB in the first round of the quarter-finals on April 21.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the match took place at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Gadong, where Indera SC emerged victorious with a two-nil win. The teams will face off again in the second round on April 30, which will be held at the Track and Field, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.

