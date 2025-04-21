General

MS ABDB Triumphs Over Kota Ranger BK FC in Brunei Elite Futsal League

Berakas: The Brunei Elite Futsal League continued with an exciting match on the night of April 21st, as MS ABDB emerged victorious against Kota Ranger BK FC. The game took place at the Multipurpose Hall of Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, showcasing the skill and strategy of the competing teams.

According to Radio Television Brunei, MS ABDB dominated the match, defeating Kota Ranger BK FC with a decisive score of 8-3. The victory highlighted MS ABDB’s strong performance and strategic gameplay throughout the match, contributing to their success in the ongoing league. The event attracted futsal enthusiasts who gathered to witness the competitive spirit of the teams in action.

