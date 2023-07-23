Islamic Syair continues to grow

Islam is an all-encompassing religion, and its teachings cover every aspects of life. In Brunei Darussalam, Islamic syiar or eminence continues to grow, and this was proven in 2022, when the number of mualaf or new converts recorded an increase by 450 people compared to 356 people in 2021.

The increase in number of mualaf in the country was driven by a number of initiatives by the Islamic Da'wah Centre in spreading Islamic syiar or eminence. This includes the 'Safari Munajat' held in rural areas as well as 'Ziarah Mahabbah.' Apart from that, attention is also given to the mualaf group through the Mualaf Development Division to ensure that they are not left behind and receive proper guidance.

Instilling Islamic values and shaping one's morals through the education system in spreading Islam is also important. This includes teaching the mualaf group so that they truly understand Islam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei