Investigation Works of a Leaked Pipe Cause Water Disruptions in Kampung Bukit Beruang



Bandar Seri Begawan: Several areas along Jalan Kayu Sumah, Kampung Bukit Beruang, including Simpang 100 and its surroundings, are experiencing water disruptions or low water pressure.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department reported that the disruptions began at 9 in the evening due to investigation works on a leaked pipe on the road. Residents in the affected areas are advised to be prepared for these disruptions.





For those in need of water supply during this period, water tanker services can be requested by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.

