Kasuka FC Secures Victory Over MS PPDB in Brunei FA Cup 2025 Opener



Berakas: The Brunei FA Cup 2025 opened its Group A matches on the night of February 14th at the Berakas Sports Complex, where ‘Majlis Sukan Pasukan Polis Diraja Brunei’ (MS PPDB) faced off against Kasuka FC. In a tightly contested match, Kasuka FC emerged victorious.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the only goal of the match came in the 42nd minute when MS PPDB inadvertently scored an own goal, giving Kasuka FC the lead. In the second half, MS PPDB made efforts to gain control of the game but was unable to find the back of the net. The score remained 1-0 in favor of Kasuka FC until the final whistle.